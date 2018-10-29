Iowa News

Lottery ticket winner in Iowa

Posted: Oct 28, 2018 10:55 PM CDT

IOWA - Do you have the lucky numbers?

Saturday night's powerball numbers are out and a winning ticket was sold right here in Iowa!

Another lucky ticket holder is in New York, they'll share the 687.8 million dollar jackpot.

The numbers drawn Saturday were 8, 12, 13, 19, 27 and the powerball was 4.

