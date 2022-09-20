IOWA CITY, Iowa — The rain started falling prior to the 6:30 p.m. kickoff inside Kinnick Stadium on Saturday and continued through the first half. There were still over five minutes left in the third quarter when the first of three lightning delays evacuated the stadium.

As fans returned after each delay, the number of spectators in the stands dwindled.

That’s when things got weird.

Prior to the fourth restart of action, students began filling the seats behind the Nevada bench; several of the Hawkeye students toting large bags of popcorn. They indicated the stash was left by the east entrance where there was no security. Concession stands closed hours earlier. That may explain the beer some students had in hand, one telling me his was brought from home. Students were approached by police and told to vacate to the opposite side or leave the game. The students complied.

One of the most notable images from the final quarter of the contest with Iowa up by over twenty points was a man watching the game from behind the Hawkeye sideline with a dog beside him on a leash. The image became popular on Twitter.

No incidents were reported.

The University of Iowa contracts security with several outside agencies, including law enforcement, according to Steve Roe with the university.

Iowa won the game 27-0 over Nevada. The seven-hour game, which started Saturday and ended Sunday, was one likely nobody will forget.