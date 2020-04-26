Long-term care facility in Mitchellville, Iowa report COVID-19 outbreak

MITCHELLVILLE, Iowa (KCCI) – Another long-term care facility in Polk County is reporting a COVID-19 outbreak.

The staff at Mitchell Village in Mitchellville, Iowa reported six cases of the virus on Friday.

The facility manager said two staff members and four residents will remain in isolation for at least 14 days.

“I think what concerned me the most was, ‘Ok they know there’s a confirmed case. Why are we waiting another week before we’re actually doing some testing to identify who the carrier is?'” said Carmel Harrell, daughter of a resident.

Mitchell Village released a statement that said it’s doing everything it can to protect staff and residents, and are working with local and state health officials to ensure it’s taking the right steps.