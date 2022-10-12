ADEL, Iowa — With drug overdose prevention tools becoming more prevalent in metro schools, a local pharmacy wants to remind Iowans that you can get naloxone for free and without a prescription.

Sumpter Pharmacy in Adel has made it a priority to distribute naloxone, often referred to by its brand name Narcan. The nasal spray is simple to use and can reverse an opioid overdose.

“Narcan saves lives and the more we know about it and get it distributed,” Leslie Herron, owner of Sumpter Pharmacy, said. “It does no good sitting on a shelf.”

To qualify, you have to be 18 or older. You also have to either be a person at risk of an overdose or be in a position to assist someone at risk.

Herron said most everybody meets the qualifications to get it. She thinks we have to overcome the stigma associated with the tool because you never know when someone could need it.

“People who have surgeries and go home with pain medication and have it leftover accidental overdoses are a huge problem in the home,” Herron said. “It has nothing to do with being a drug addict.”

Pharmacies are reimbursed by the state for distributing naloxone to individuals. That program started in 2020.

To learn more or see a map of where you can get it, visit NaloxoneIowa.org