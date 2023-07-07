SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Iowa democrats are speaking out against Governor Kim Reynold’s call for a special legislative session. Lawmakers and abortion rights advocates alike accuse the governor of putting politics over people.

Local state representative, J.D. Scholten told KCAU 9 why he’s against the session.

“I think there are different aspects I’m frustrated with. One, why do we need a special session for this? It’s going to cost the taxpayers money. Two, what we’ll be doing is focusing on the abortion ban that the Republicans are proposing. I’m firmly against that,” Scholten said.

Scholten also told us the effort to restrict abortion access goes against what many Iowans want. According to a Des Moines Register-Mediacom poll, 61 percent of Iowans believe abortion should be legal in all or most cases.

The special session is set for Tuesday.