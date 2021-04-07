Gov. Reynolds speaks about COVID-19 vaccination efforts

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds addressed Iowans during her weekly press conference Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, in Johnston, Iowa, where she provided updates on the COVID-19 vaccination efforts. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Des Moines Register via AP)

JOHNSTON, Iowa (KCAU) – During a press conference on Wednesday, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds spoke about issues Iowans could be facing while trying to figure out how to get vaccinated.

More than 1.7 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Iowa, and Gov. Reynolds said she is not in favor of a vaccine passport.

“I strongly oppose vaccine passports, and I believe that we must take a stand as a state against them, which I intend to do either through legislation or executive action,” said Gov. Reynolds.

The governor also said she will continue to try and educate Iowans on the importance of being vaccinated.

“I’m asking Iowans, if you’re comfortable, please take the first vaccine that’s offered to you rather than wait for one that you believe is better than the others. Every one of the vaccines – they are safe and effective, especially at preventing serious illness that can result in serious hospitalization and death,” she said.

However, problems like insurance coverage and language barriers can come between some Iowans and the vaccine. Gov. Reynolds said some adults in Iowa don’t have the resources to figure out how or where to get the vaccine.

To help combat this issue, the government is pairing up with trusted communities among minorities in Iowa. A guest from a multicultural health coalition from Storm Lake was invited to speak more about this during the press conference.

