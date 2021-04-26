LifeServe partnering with local firefighters for special blood drives

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) — LifeServe Blood Center and local firefighters are teaming up to host blood drives across Iowa, Nebraska, and South Dakota to support firefighters.



According to a release, the blood drives will be held on May 3 to 5 at LifeServe Blood Center donor centers and mobile blood drives. The promotion aims to honor firefighters while providing much-needed blood donations to community hospitals, and the need for blood donations increases during the summer months due to increased outdoor activities and travel.

“Firefighters are among our community first responders who know better than anyone that the need for blood can arise at any time. To make sure we’re prepared for every situation, it’s important that donors give blood regularly,” said Claire DeRoin, LifeServe Blood Center community relations coordinator.

Donors who give blood at one of the participating locations will receive a free t-shirt.



For more information on hours and locations or to book your appointment, visit the LifeServe website or call 800-287-4903.