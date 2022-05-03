DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – LifeServe Blood Center is asking community members in the tri-state to show their support for local firefighters this May.



According to a release, LifeServe Blood Center is partnering with local firefighters to host special blood drives across Iowa, Nebraska, and South Dakota on May 4 through 7. The blood drives will be held at LifeServe Blood Center donor centers and mobile blood drives. The promotion aims to honor firefighters while providing much needed blood donations to community hospitals.

The need for blood donations increases during the summer months due to increased outdoor activities and travel, according to the release.

“Firefighters are among our community first responders who know better than anyone that the need for blood can arise at any time. To make sure we’re prepared for every situation, it’s important that donors give blood regularly, especially as we head into the summer months,” said Danielle West, LifeServe Blood Center Director of PR and Marketing.

Those who wish to know locations and hours or wish to book an appointment can visit the LifeServe Blood Center website or call 800-287-4903.