DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) — The Libertarian Party of Iowa announced on Friday that it will be holding its 2024 Caucus and Presidential Straw Poll in January 2024.

According to a release, the historic event will honor the spirit of the First in the Nation Iowa Caucus. The event will occur on Martin Luther King Jr. Day; January 15. The date was chosen to align with the other two major parties.

“We are honored to have the opportunity to kick off the presidential nomination process for the Libertarian Party,” said Chair of the Libertarian Party of Iowa Jules Culter, “As the party of liberty, it’s fitting that Iowa should lead the way in giving voice to the millions of Americans who are frustrated with the two-party duopoly.”

The release states that the Libertarian Party of Iowa’s decision to synchronize the caucus on the same date as the other parties was intended to allow Iowans of all political affiliations to participate in the presidential selection process.

“This is an exciting moment for liberty enthusiasts in Iowa,” said Cutler, “By holding our caucus on the same day as the other two major parties, we are not only respecting the tradition of the Iowa Caucus but also amplifying the importance of individual voices in our political process. Our local, inclusive events reflect our commitment to genuine representation and a bottom-up approach to politics.”

Anyone who is a registered libertarian or interested in learning about libertarian ideals is encouraged to attend the caucus, according to the release.