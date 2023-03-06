DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO)– Hundreds of people gathered at the Iowa State Capitol on Sunday to take part in the ‘Rally to Resist’.

Iowans protested bills that would restrict LGBTQ community members. The bills include banning gender affirmation treatment for minors, requiring school kids to use the restroom according to their sex at birth, restricting education on gender identity and sexual orientation in certain grade levels, etc.

The rally featured several speakers that included city leaders, lawmakers, educators and medical professionals. Speakers led chants and shared words of encouragement to those looking on. The event lasted just over an hour.

Those bills mentioned survived the first funnel week in the statehouse and can still be signed into law this session.