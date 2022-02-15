DES MOINES, Iowa (Stacker) — The value of traditional education can vary widely across the country. While a college degree has long been viewed as a critical step toward the American dream, growing costs have led many students to reconsider the return-on-investment of higher education. Meanwhile, local economies and individual circumstances can push others toward learning a trade or entering the workforce early.

These considerations aside, national statistics show a clear difference in earnings as they relate to educational attainment, as college graduates typically earn 65% more than those with only a high school degree.

To help understand areas with the lowest educational attainment, Stacker compiled a list of the least educated counties in Iowa using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by the lowest percent of the population 25 years and over that has a Bachelor’s degree or higher. Ties are broken by the highest percent with less than high school diploma.

50. Floyd County

19.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 10% ($25,852 median earnings)

High school graduate: 35.4% ($31,776)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 34.9% ($35,236)

Bachelor’s degree: 15.5% ($45,605)

Graduate or professional degree: 4.3% ($60,307)

49. Buena Vista County

19.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 21.5% ($30,562 median earnings)

High school graduate: 30.3% ($31,736)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 28.4% ($32,849)

Bachelor’s degree: 13.5% ($44,054)

Graduate or professional degree: 6.3% ($57,538)

48. Henry County

19.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 7.4% ($22,208 median earnings)

High school graduate: 36% ($31,774)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 36.9% ($33,323)

Bachelor’s degree: 14.5% ($45,000)

Graduate or professional degree: 5.2% ($67,717)

47. Jones County

19.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 7.7% ($17,318 median earnings)

High school graduate: 39.6% ($31,639)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 33.3% ($38,219)

Bachelor’s degree: 14.1% ($50,893)

Graduate or professional degree: 5.5% ($52,778)

46. Harrison County

19.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 8.4% ($24,229 median earnings)

High school graduate: 37.2% ($37,530)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 34.9% ($40,752)

Bachelor’s degree: 14.2% ($52,500)

Graduate or professional degree: 5.3% ($70,000)

45. Davis County

19.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 16.9% ($50,504 median earnings)

High school graduate: 32.5% ($32,261)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 31.1% ($36,519)

Bachelor’s degree: 14.9% ($51,016)

Graduate or professional degree: 4.6% ($73,083)

44. Jackson County

19.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 7.4% ($31,296 median earnings)

High school graduate: 42% ($31,698)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 31.4% ($40,341)

Bachelor’s degree: 13.2% ($50,000)

Graduate or professional degree: 6% ($62,713)

43. Mitchell County

19% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 8.3% ($29,630 median earnings)

High school graduate: 38.4% ($38,795)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 34.3% ($32,744)

Bachelor’s degree: 13.6% ($50,242)

Graduate or professional degree: 5.5% ($54,413)

42. Fremont County

18.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 7.9% ($27,039 median earnings)

High school graduate: 33.6% ($37,111)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 39.7% ($34,706)

Bachelor’s degree: 12.7% ($53,864)

Graduate or professional degree: 6.1% ($51,346)

41. Jasper County

18.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 6.1% ($30,153 median earnings)

High school graduate: 41.4% ($34,713)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 33.8% ($35,743)

Bachelor’s degree: 13.6% ($51,234)

Graduate or professional degree: 5.2% ($64,784)

40. Iowa County

18.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 6.2% ($35,197 median earnings)

High school graduate: 37.1% ($35,392)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 37.8% ($41,408)

Bachelor’s degree: 14.4% ($53,378)

Graduate or professional degree: 4.5% ($67,984)

39. O’Brien County

18.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 7.8% ($27,228 median earnings)

High school graduate: 39.9% ($30,713)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 33.4% ($37,089)

Bachelor’s degree: 14.1% ($50,379)

Graduate or professional degree: 4.7% ($75,750)

38. Emmet County

18.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 9.3% ($25,507 median earnings)

High school graduate: 32.8% ($33,603)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 39.1% ($35,369)

Bachelor’s degree: 14.1% ($42,639)

Graduate or professional degree: 4.7% ($66,932)

37. Wapello County

18.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 11.9% ($30,349 median earnings)

High school graduate: 34.9% ($32,258)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 34.3% ($34,040)

Bachelor’s degree: 11.5% ($42,165)

Graduate or professional degree: 7.4% ($66,420)

36. Marshall County

18.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 16.1% ($31,699 median earnings)

High school graduate: 34.2% ($37,077)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 30.8% ($38,859)

Bachelor’s degree: 13.9% ($48,983)

Graduate or professional degree: 4.9% ($74,392)

35. Calhoun County

18.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 6.2% ($26,406 median earnings)

High school graduate: 38% ($24,205)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 37.2% ($33,992)

Bachelor’s degree: 12.3% ($42,563)

Graduate or professional degree: 6.3% ($55,875)

34. Greene County

18.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 6.6% ($13,750 median earnings)

High school graduate: 39.7% ($27,575)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 35.1% ($40,996)

Bachelor’s degree: 12.9% ($47,695)

Graduate or professional degree: 5.7% ($52,981)

33. Ida County

18.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 6.7% ($30,865 median earnings)

High school graduate: 38.8% ($33,214)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 35.8% ($36,953)

Bachelor’s degree: 14.5% ($48,750)

Graduate or professional degree: 4.1% ($73,750)

32. Adair County

18.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 5.8% ($24,784 median earnings)

High school graduate: 40.5% ($36,076)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 35.2% ($39,142)

Bachelor’s degree: 14.3% ($47,153)

Graduate or professional degree: 4.2% ($51,050)

31. Montgomery County

18.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 9.6% ($22,727 median earnings)

High school graduate: 35.2% ($31,958)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 36.8% ($31,358)

Bachelor’s degree: 14% ($44,496)

Graduate or professional degree: 4.5% ($48,750)

30. Keokuk County

18.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 7.1% ($25,000 median earnings)

High school graduate: 40.4% ($31,510)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 34.2% ($40,503)

Bachelor’s degree: 12.6% ($38,889)

Graduate or professional degree: 5.7% ($58,229)

29. Fayette County

18.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 8.3% ($29,792 median earnings)

High school graduate: 39.6% ($29,879)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 33.8% ($31,683)

Bachelor’s degree: 12.5% ($37,471)

Graduate or professional degree: 5.7% ($57,321)

28. Franklin County

18% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 8.9% ($31,875 median earnings)

High school graduate: 35.9% ($32,425)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 37.2% ($35,374)

Bachelor’s degree: 13.9% ($46,488)

Graduate or professional degree: 4.1% ($51,719)

27. Union County

18% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 9.7% ($30,030 median earnings)

High school graduate: 35.5% ($30,568)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 36.8% ($32,610)

Bachelor’s degree: 12.1% ($49,559)

Graduate or professional degree: 5.9% ($51,563)

26. Clinton County

17.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 9.1% ($30,619 median earnings)

High school graduate: 38.8% ($33,078)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 34.2% ($36,016)

Bachelor’s degree: 12.4% ($43,125)

Graduate or professional degree: 5.5% ($63,409)

25. Osceola County

17.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 11.6% ($32,212 median earnings)

High school graduate: 36.6% ($32,398)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 34% ($34,554)

Bachelor’s degree: 13.2% ($46,125)

Graduate or professional degree: 4.6% ($52,208)

24. Allamakee County

17.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 11.8% ($29,458 median earnings)

High school graduate: 39.4% ($31,960)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 31.1% ($35,189)

Bachelor’s degree: 13% ($42,672)

Graduate or professional degree: 4.7% ($57,868)

23. Clayton County

17.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 10.1% ($20,682 median earnings)

High school graduate: 43.2% ($29,964)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 29.1% ($36,720)

Bachelor’s degree: 13.7% ($38,563)

Graduate or professional degree: 4% ($59,375)

22. Kossuth County

17.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 6% ($27,950 median earnings)

High school graduate: 37.4% ($32,649)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 39% ($38,417)

Bachelor’s degree: 13.7% ($44,408)

Graduate or professional degree: 3.8% ($52,381)

21. Worth County

17.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 6.6% ($27,727 median earnings)

High school graduate: 36.4% ($35,133)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 39.4% ($37,539)

Bachelor’s degree: 12.9% ($52,014)

Graduate or professional degree: 4.6% ($74,000)

20. Monroe County

17.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 12.3% ($33,902 median earnings)

High school graduate: 39.1% ($38,033)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 31.2% ($41,442)

Bachelor’s degree: 14.7% ($47,413)

Graduate or professional degree: 2.6%

19. Butler County

17.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 7.5% ($24,000 median earnings)

High school graduate: 38% ($34,787)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 37.3% ($36,264)

Bachelor’s degree: 13.3% ($49,761)

Graduate or professional degree: 4% ($54,375)

18. Chickasaw County

17.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 7.1% ($29,792 median earnings)

High school graduate: 43.6% ($38,720)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 32% ($39,446)

Bachelor’s degree: 12.8% ($42,052)

Graduate or professional degree: 4.4% ($57,688)

17. Wright County

17.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 7.6% ($39,545 median earnings)

High school graduate: 36.9% ($32,175)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 38.3% ($35,807)

Bachelor’s degree: 13.2% ($49,444)

Graduate or professional degree: 4% ($52,763)

16. Audubon County

17.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 10.5% ($25,263 median earnings)

High school graduate: 37.1% ($31,896)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 35.3% ($31,151)

Bachelor’s degree: 12% ($37,143)

Graduate or professional degree: 5.1% ($44,063)

15. Lucas County

17% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 7.9% ($26,932 median earnings)

High school graduate: 41.3% ($34,295)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 33.8% ($37,786)

Bachelor’s degree: 13.5% ($49,063)

Graduate or professional degree: 3.5% ($86,875)

14. Delaware County

16.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 8.3% ($36,250 median earnings)

High school graduate: 42.8% ($36,097)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 32.3% ($38,550)

Bachelor’s degree: 11.8% ($45,662)

Graduate or professional degree: 4.8% ($57,619)

13. Lee County

16.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 7.1% ($20,000 median earnings)

High school graduate: 40.8% ($30,568)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 35.7% ($35,621)

Bachelor’s degree: 11.9% ($45,668)

Graduate or professional degree: 4.5% ($66,667)

12. Appanoose County

16.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 9.8% ($27,750 median earnings)

High school graduate: 36.5% ($26,927)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 37.3% ($32,873)

Bachelor’s degree: 11.5% ($43,097)

Graduate or professional degree: 4.8% ($41,912)

11. Clarke County

16% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 12.3% ($23,681 median earnings)

High school graduate: 38.9% ($30,183)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 33% ($40,489)

Bachelor’s degree: 11.3% ($46,042)

Graduate or professional degree: 4.7% ($80,044)

10. Tama County

15.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 8.7% ($28,643 median earnings)

High school graduate: 40% ($33,782)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 35.5% ($32,762)

Bachelor’s degree: 11.7% ($46,386)

Graduate or professional degree: 4.1% ($58,068)

9. Howard County

15.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 9.1% ($37,292 median earnings)

High school graduate: 40% ($34,128)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 35.1% ($34,442)

Bachelor’s degree: 11.6% ($48,239)

Graduate or professional degree: 4.3% ($54,479)

8. Adams County

15.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 6.3% ($20,000 median earnings)

High school graduate: 39.1% ($32,604)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 39.1% ($38,947)

Bachelor’s degree: 11.9% ($32,292)

Graduate or professional degree: 3.6% ($60,938)

7. Monona County

15.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 7.7% ($25,000 median earnings)

High school graduate: 38.3% ($29,324)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 38.7% ($35,171)

Bachelor’s degree: 10.8% ($47,269)

Graduate or professional degree: 4.5% ($60,417)

6. Pocahontas County

15% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 7.8% ($26,250 median earnings)

High school graduate: 39.4% ($32,091)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 37.8% ($34,543)

Bachelor’s degree: 11.9% ($42,071)

Graduate or professional degree: 3.1% ($64,750)

5. Louisa County

14.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 15.9% ($32,113 median earnings)

High school graduate: 37.7% ($35,833)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 31.6% ($38,361)

Bachelor’s degree: 10.7% ($51,154)

Graduate or professional degree: 4.1% ($59,632)

4. Taylor County

14.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 9.8% ($31,531 median earnings)

High school graduate: 38.5% ($31,591)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 37.3% ($34,313)

Bachelor’s degree: 11.1% ($48,250)

Graduate or professional degree: 3.4% ($52,625)

3. Van Buren County

14.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 10.8% ($31,793 median earnings)

High school graduate: 38.9% ($31,535)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 35.8% ($29,704)

Bachelor’s degree: 9.2% ($38,750)

Graduate or professional degree: 5.2% ($29,514)

2. Crawford County

14.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 19.9% ($36,087 median earnings)

High school graduate: 37.4% ($32,917)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 28.6% ($38,014)

Bachelor’s degree: 10.6% ($38,718)

Graduate or professional degree: 3.6% ($63,125)

1. Wayne County