IOWA (WHO) — Iowa organizations are reacting to the leaked draft from the Supreme Court. According to reports, the leaked information indicated that the Supreme Court would overturn Roe versus Wade.

However, Iowa organizations on both sides of the issue said the Supreme Court’s decision would not affect Iowa. It is unconstitutional in the state.

“There’s nothing in the books in Iowa that would cause our health centers to shut down,” said Planned Parenthood President and CEO Sarah Stoesz.

“I will say that there is a proposal to put a constitutional amendment on the ballot in Iowa in 2024 which would overturn the state supreme court decision or basically nullify that right to abortion in Iowa. We intend to fight that very hard at the ballot.”

However, the anti-abortion group, Iowa Right to Life, is currently working hard to get another amendment added to the 2024 ballots.

“If Roe v Wade is overturned, then there’s still work that we need to do in Iowa,” said Iowa Right to Life Executive Director Kristi Judkins.

“We need to make sure that we have that protect life amendment because, in order to advance further protection for the unborn, we have to have that constitutional language.”

While each organization has its opinion about the leaked documents, both are concerned about the state’s constitutional stance on abortion.