Lawsuit filed against Iowa State Auditor Sand over campaign investigation

(KCAU) — A new lawsuit alleges Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand violated Iowa’s open records law.

The suit was filed by conservative law firm Kirkwood Institute. It all stems from the auditor’s investigation into Gov. Reynolds’ “Step Up, Stop the Spread” campaign.

The investigation accused Reynolds of violating state law by appearing in the media campaign. The Iowa Ethics Board later ruled she did not break the law.

The Kirkwood Institute believes the investigation by Sand had “political overtones.” The lawsuit claims the Auditor’s Office withheld less than a dozen emails and Kirkwood Institute is now asking the court to order the office to turn them over.

Auditor Sand responded to the lawsuit Thursday, saying it “comes from the same attorney who wrote a baseless legal attack about me prior to the 2018 election, which was used to support baseless political attack ads.”