Lawsuit filed against Des Moines officers over protests

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A Des Moines attorney is suing several police officers and the city over their response to racial justice protests in May.

The class-action lawsuit seeks to represent anyone arrested or assaulted by Des Moines officers during a protest May 31.

Attorney Gina Messamer alleges in the lawsuit that officers illegally arrested and pepper-sprayed people protesting the death of George Floyd while he was in the custody of Minneapolis police.

The lawsuit alleges the officers’ actions violated protesters’ free speech rights and were meant to deter future demonstrations.

Des Moines officials did not respond to requests for comment on the lawsuit.