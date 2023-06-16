DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — Iowa lawmakers are responding Friday after the Iowa Supreme Court’s 3-3 split decision left in place a permanent injunction to a 2018 law that would ban abortions after cardiac activity can be detected.

You can read the court’s opinion here.

Republican response

“To say that today’s lack of action by the Iowa Supreme Court is a disappointment is an understatement. Not only does it disregard Iowa voters who elected representatives willing to stand up for the rights of unborn children, but it has sided with a single judge in a single county who struck down Iowa’s legislation based on principles that now have been flat-out rejected by the U.S. Supreme Court. There is no fundamental right to abortion and any law restricting it should be reviewed on a rational basis standard – a fact acknowledged today by three of the justices. Still, without an affirmative decision, there is no justice for the unborn. But the fight is not over. There is no right more sacred than life, and nothing more worthy of our strongest defense than the innocent unborn. We are reviewing our options in preparation for continuing the fight.” Davenport business owners return, but many residents still questioning how the building collapse was handled Gov. Kim Reynolds

“I disagree with the Supreme Court’s opinion today. Their decision a year ago, correctly overturning the 2018 decision, should reasonably be considered a substantial change in the law and the injunction should have been lifted. Senate Republicans have a consistent record of defending life, including the passage of the Heartbeat Bill. We will work with Governor Reynolds and the House to advance pro-life policies to protect the unborn.” Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver

“I am disappointed that the Iowa Supreme Court today did not decide the Heartbeat law case. Due to the tie, the district court decision is allowed to stand. There is no right more valuable than the right to life. I will keep fighting to protect the unborn.” Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird

“I’m extremely disappointed in the Supreme Court’s opinion today. We feel strongly that the Heartbeat Bill is a good piece of legislation that would save the innocent lives of unborn children. Going forward we will work together to pass legislation that will protect life, support new mothers, and promote strong families in Iowa.” Fort Dodge parents voice anger over teen violence Speaker of the House Pat Grassley

Democrat response

“Today’s ruling from the Iowa Supreme Court means Iowans still have the reproductive freedom they want and deserve. It’s simple: people over politics. Politicians and judges have no place interfering in someone else’s decision about when to start a family. These decisions are deeply personal and the ability to make our own health care decisions is fundamental to our rights as individuals. This should be a wake-up call for the Governor and GOP lawmakers to start listening to Iowans, not just the special interests. Here’s the one truth that gives me hope and that Republicans refuse to acknowledge: an overwhelming majority of Iowans believe everyone deserves the right to make their own health care decisions, especially when it comes to reproductive care and abortion. While today’s ruling is a victory, I know the fight for reproductive freedom is far from over. Governor Reynolds and Republican politicians will never stop playing politics to strip away our rights.I’ll never stop fighting to protect the reproductive freedom of Iowans and put the Iowa people over politics.” Iowa House Democratic Leader Jennifer Konfrst

“Following today’s 3-3 Iowa Supreme Court decision, abortion remains safe and legal in Iowa – despite repeated attempts from Gov. Reynolds to enforce a near total abortion ban in the state. But the fight is not over. While Iowa’s courts have stood up for our rights based on the state constitution, a small group of extreme, anti-choice Republican politicians are still seeking to change both the courts and the constitution. With the overturning of Roe v. Wade, our rights are at risk. We fully expect a new attack on reproductive rights — perhaps from Gov. Reynolds calling an unprecedented special session in the next few months. Senate Democrats stand with the majority of Iowans who support safe and legal access to abortion. Now is the time to defend our rights. Tell your legislators that you refuse further attacks on abortion rights. Raise your voice, and rally your friends and neighbors to do the same. We must hold elected leaders accountable to the will of the people.” Iowa state Sen. Sarah Trone Garriott

“I am thrilled that the Iowa Supreme Court will not stand in the way of Iowans who need abortion care, especially when our friends and neighbors already have to navigate so many barriers to health care. Our job as Democrats going forward is to listen to the needs of our fellow Iowans and ensure that folks in every corner of the state can access the medical care they need, no matter where they live or what’s in their wallet. We’ve already seen miscarriage patients and sexual assault survivors denied the health care that they need to heal and go forward with their lives. I know this is not the end of the discussion, but I am glad that for today, Iowans can breathe a sigh of relief that their right to make their own health care decisions is protected under the law.” Rita Hart, Chair of the Iowa Democratic Party

Planned Parenthood response