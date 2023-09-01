DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) — After asking for clarification from the U.S. Department of Labor on an Iowa Child Labor Law that went into effect July 1st. Some Iowa Democrats say the new law violates federal law.

The assumption comes following a response sent to State Senator Nate Boulton by the Department of Labor. In the letter, department officials say the state’s new law violates federal law in 2 ways.

First, by allowing 16-and-17 years-olds to operate dangerous power-driven machines, work in demolition, and engage in heavy manufacturing are prohibited under federal child labor laws.

Second, by not requiring 16 and 17-year-olds to work in apprenticeship or student-learner roles to be registered by the U.S. Department of Labor or a state agency. That’s something federal law requires according to the letter.

Democrats have not said what their next step is. Iowa’s child labor bill was signed in May by Governor Reynolds.