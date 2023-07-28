DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) — Democrats are taking note of Friday night’s big Republican event in Des Moines.

At a press conference on Friday, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Iowa Democratic Party Chair Person Rite Hard criticized the candidates attending the dinner.

Governor Walz discussed the differences between the Trump Administration and the Biden Administration when it comes to improving infrastructure in the country.

Walz added that Republicans are “out of step” with a majority of Americans on many issues, including abortion.

“There’s a very Minnesta and, I would argue, a very Iowa trait is ‘mind your own damned business,'” said Walz during the press conference, “We don’t need you in the exam room. We don’t need you telling us who we can love. We don’t need you dictating to us about rewriting the history about what happened in this country around slavery.”

Walz also mentioned Governor Reynolds and the Republican-majority state legislature are the only things standing between Iowans and nice things, such as paid family leave.