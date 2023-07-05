DES MOINES, Iowa — Governor Kim Reynolds announced on Wednesday that she will be calling for a special session to enact anti-abortion legislation.

The announcement comes just a few weeks after the Iowa Supreme Court decided to uphold the blockage of Gov. Reynolds’ 2018 fetal heartbeat bill that would have banned abortions after a heartbeat was detected.

Gov. Reynolds issued the following statement with the announcement.

Iowans have elected representatives willing to stand up for the rights of the unborn and, in doing so, they have voted strongly in support of pro-life principles and against the arbitrary destruction of innocent, defenseless lives. In 2018, I proposed, the legislature passed, and I proudly signed into law legislation that protected unborn babies from abortion once a heartbeat was detectable. After years of litigation, the Iowa Supreme Court was split 3-3 last month in its opinion regarding whether a lower court’s injunction of the Fetal Heartbeat Law should de dissolved. This lack of action disregards the will of Iowa voters and lawmakers who will not rest until the unborn are protected by law. I believe the pro-life movement is the most important human rights cause of our time. Not only will I continue to fight against the inhumanity of abortion, but I will also remain committed to supporting women in planning for motherhood, promoting fatherhood and parenting, and continuing policies that encourage strong families. These are the most essential building blocks of our society, and they are what will keep the foundation of our state and country strong for generations to come. Governor Kim Reynolds

Following the announcement of the special session democratic lawmakers and abortion advocates shared their thoughts.

Just when you thought she couldn’t sink any lower, Governor Reynolds calls for a special session specifically to take freedom away from Iowans. It’s unacceptable and flies in the face of what we value in our state. Iowans believe in reproductive freedom. And the Iowa courts refused to do Reynold’s dirty work, so she’s calling a special session. Now it’s time to use our collective voice to stop the Governor and MAGA legislature from ripping away our rights. Progress Iowa Executive Director Matt Sinovic

Governor Reynolds’ call for a special session today is all politics, when our work should be about people. She caved to the special interests and is now demanding lawmakers send her a bill to ban abortion in just six days. It’s clear the Governor and GOP leaders aren’t listening to Iowans because a strong majority supports reproductive freedom. Everyone deserves the right to make their own health care decisions, especially when it comes to reproductive care and abortion. Politicians and judges have no place interfering in someone else’s decisions about when to start a family. Iowa Democrats will always put people over politics and fight to protect our reproductive freedom. Iowa House Democratic Leader Jennifer Konfrst of Windsor Heights