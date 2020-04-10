Closings
There are currently 5 active closings. Click for more details.

Lawmakers add 2 weeks to session break with return April 30

Iowa News

by: DAVID PITT Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A state group voted Thursday to extend the Iowa Legislature’s adjournment until April 30.

The 24-member Iowa Legislative Council, which makes rules when the legislative body isn’t in session, voted in a telephone conference call to extend the recess as concerns remain over the increasing number of coronavirus cases in the state.

Legislators in March passed a resolution that prevented meetings until April 15.

The number of Iowans testing positive for COVID-19 increased by 125 cases on Thursday to a total of 1,270.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss