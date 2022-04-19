DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) — Law enforcement officials in Iowa will be on the lookout for drug-impaired drivers during the unofficial holiday related to marijuana use.

According to a release from the Iowa Department of Public Safety, drivers will see extra law enforcement between April 19th and April 22nd as an effort to combat impaired driving during the “marijuana holiday.”

The release indicated that April 20, or 4/20, has become synonymous with marijuana use. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is teaming with the Governor’s Traffic Safety Bureau (GTSB) along with state, county, and local law enforcement to spread awareness that drug-impaired driving is dangerous and illegal.

The release cited NHTSA stating that between 2009 and 2018, the presence of marijuana in drivers that had been killed in crashes had nearly doubled. 2018 statistics showed that 46% of those who had been tested positive for drug use.

“This is why it’s so important to spread this life-saving message,” stated the release, “If you feel different, you drive different.”

The release stated that THC can slow reaction times, impair cognitive performance, and make it more difficult for drivers to drive steadily within their lane.

Tips provided for those who plan to use marijuana on Wednesday include: