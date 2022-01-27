PLYMOUTH COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) — If you drove along Highway 75 in Plymouth County on Thursday, there’s a good chance you may have seen law enforcement stationed on the road.

State and local officers initiated a traffic project along the busy stretch of the highway. Hinton Police, Plymouth County Sheriff’s Deputies and State Troopers teamed up to slow speeders, as well as check for distracted driving and seat belt violations.

Ten enforcement vehicles were specifically placed along the highway for the operation.

Sergeant Justin Sackett of the Iowa State Patrol said most of last year’s traffic accidents in Plymouth County involved people taking their eyes off the road.

“A lot of them came from distracted driving and seatbelt was the main causes of injuries from these crashes, so we decided to put together a project today to try to help lower those numbers,” said Sgt. Sackett.

Sackett said of the 15 accidents in 2021, the most severe injuries were for drivers not wearing seatbelts.

In addition to catching distracted drivers, Sackett said the project can also help law enforcement find people who have outstanding warrants.