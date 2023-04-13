AMES, Iowa — The Iowa State University Fashion Show is this Saturday. It is the largest student-run fashion show in the country.

This year the guest designer is Steve Madden. Other notable guest designers in past years include Patagonia, Vans, and Urban Outfitters.

Bria Felix, the Public Relations Coordinator for the ISU Fashion Show and Student at Iowa State said that the show is able to get such big-name guest designers due to the Iowa State Fashion program’s notoriety.

“We rank pretty high in the country and so it’s a really exciting time because we’ve been working on this since last September, October and it’s a lot of hard work that’s paid off and the students help on every single part of it from the set design to fundraising,” said Felix.

The show begins this Saturday at 7 pm at the Stephens Auditorium at Iowa State. Tickets are available at the auditorium or online.