Landlord, boy’s father charged in fire that killed 7-year-old boy in Oskaloosa, Iowa

OSKALOOSA, Iowa (AP) — An Oskaloosa landlord and the father of a 7-year-old boy killed in a house fire have pleaded not guilty to child endangerment and other charges.

Court records say Ronald Fogle and Kahal Chauhan were indicted for child endangerment and neglect of a dependent person.

Chauhan’s trial is set to begin May 19. Fogle’s trial hasn’t been scheduled.

David Fogle’s mother was burned trying to rescue him from the Feb. 15, 2019, blaze.

The records don’t provide any specifics on what prosecutors say Chauhan and Ronald Fogle did or failed to do that merited the charges. 

