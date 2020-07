SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A downtown renovation project is getting another financial shot in the arm.

Lamb Theatre is the recipient of a $250,000 matching grant from the Gilcrest Foundation. It’s the third such grant the foundation has provided to the non-profit group.

The theatre company has been working to turn 625 Douglas Street into its new performing arts facility.

Lamb Theatre officials hope to have the building restored by the fall of 2022.