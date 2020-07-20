Lake Park woman dies in UTV crash

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Lake Park, Iowa, woman is dead after a rollover accident in Osceola County.

Around 4:15 p.m. July 18, the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office was informed of a rollover accident involving a utility terrain vehicle (UTV) on Warbler Avenue about half a mile north of Highway 9 near Harris, Iowa.

Christopher Michael Bosma, 48, of Lake Park, was driving the UTV eastbound on the Ed Winkel Memorial Trail, a five-mile trail that runs from Sibley to Allendorf.

Bosma then turned north onto Warbler Avenue, quickly accelerated, causing the female passenger, Kelsie Kae Sturm, 34, of Lake Park, to be ejected from the vehicle.

Sturm was taken to the Osceola Regional Health Center where she died.

The accident is still under investigation.