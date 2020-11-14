Labor, civil rights groups: Iowa failed to protect workers

(AP) – Eight Iowa labor and civil rights groups filed a federal complaint Friday alleging the state has failed to protect workers in meatpacking, dairy, construction, transportation, health care facilities and other industries.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Iowa and others filed the complaint Friday with the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration office in Kansas City.

They’re seeking a full investigation and corrective action by the federal government.

The complaint cites several examples of alleged failure of Iowa OSHA to do on-site inspections or investigate unsafe conditions related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Tthe groups also say safety issues go beyond coronavirus problems.