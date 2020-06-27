Kossuth County raises COVID-19 concerns as events near

ALGONA, Iowa (KCAU) – With more summer events taking place each day, residents in one north central Iowa county are concerned about COVID-19 exposure.

Each year, Kossuth County Freedom Park Park near Algona, Iowa, hosts the Abate of Iowa Freedom Rally, an event dedicated to having fun on motorcycles while teaching safety. The Abate of Iowa group also lobbies for state laws to protect those who ride on two wheels.

Concerns around Algona are related to next weekend’s rally which brings in around ten thousand people and the county fair scheduled for July.

“With these events, these large events that pull in a large crowd, it not only has us as the frontline workers concerned, our citizens are starting to really voice concern as well, particularly about the rally that’ll be next week. That’ll bring in like, I said, anywhere from five to 10,000 visitors to Kossuth County,” said David Penton, Kossuth County emergency management coordinator.

The Abate of Iowa leadership team is asking people to plan ahead and keep trips into town to a minimum. They also ask that any visitors abide by any local COVID-19 requirements, including usage of masks and practicing social distancing.

Masks are optional at the rally event.