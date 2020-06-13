KNOXVILLE, Iowa (AP) — A Knoxville, Iowa man acquitted of killing his mother is suing the state, its public safety department, and a criminal investigator.
The Des Moines Register reports that 47-year-old Jason Carter claims in the petition filed Thursday in Marion County that a state investigator spread false information about him while handling the June 2015 death of 68-year-old Shirley Carter to turn his family against him.
He also alleges that the investigator ignored evidence clearing his name.
A spokeswoman with the public safety department declined to comment Friday, citing ongoing litigation.
Latest Stories
- Nebraska outlines aid plan for ranchers, small businesses
- Knoxville man sues state, investigator over handling of mother’s death
- Rapid City to review business restrictions due to COVID-19
- Iowa Rock ‘n Roll Music Association Museum to temporarily close
- University of Iowa sticks with original fall academic calendar