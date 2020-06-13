Knoxville man sues state, investigator over handling of mother’s death

KNOXVILLE, Iowa (AP) — A Knoxville, Iowa man acquitted of killing his mother is suing the state, its public safety department, and a criminal investigator.

The Des Moines Register reports that 47-year-old Jason Carter claims in the petition filed Thursday in Marion County that a state investigator spread false information about him while handling the June 2015 death of 68-year-old Shirley Carter to turn his family against him.

He also alleges that the investigator ignored evidence clearing his name.

A spokeswoman with the public safety department declined to comment Friday, citing ongoing litigation.

Latest Stories