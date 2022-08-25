WAUKEE, Iowa (WHO) – Starting this week, an Iowa icon is getting the big screen treatment.

“Kinnick: The Documentary” debuted in a special, private showing Wednesday night and will then play at the Palms Theater in Waukee for several weeks and be available for purchase at Vimeo.com.

The film takes a detailed look at the life and legend of Iowa Hawkeye football star, Nile Kinnick, from his birth into a well-to-do family in Adel, to his untimely death in the Caribbean while training to be a World War II pilot.

Filmmaker Scott Siepker and several associates spent years researching, writing, filming, and producing the movie. They made extensive use of archival footage and photographs from the state archives and the University of Iowa; they also interviewed a living cousin of Kinnick’s who knew him as a child.