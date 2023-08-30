WARREN COUNTY, Iowa (WHO) – Voters in Warren County have chosen a new auditor.

In a special election held Tuesday, Deputy Auditor Kim Sheets defeated David Whipple.

Whipple, a Republican, was appointed by the Warren County Board of Supervisors to fill the position left vacant after Auditor Traci VanderLinden, a Democrat, retired in May.

County residents who were unhappy with the appointment gathered enough signatures to force a special election.

According to the Warren County Auditor’s website, the unofficial results of the election show Sheets beat Whipple by a vote count of 5,051 to 2,538. That means she won with about 66.5% of the vote.