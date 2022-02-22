IOWA (WHO) — Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds will deliver the Republican party’s response to President Biden’s first State of the Union address next week.

The announcement was made by US Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday morning. President Biden will address the nation on Tuesday, March 1st. Governor Reynolds’ address will follow shortly after.

Below is the full announcement from McConnell’s office:

“While Washington Democrats fail working Americans, Republican governors are fighting and winning for families. Governor Kim Reynolds’ brave, bold, and successful leadership for Iowans has put her right at the front of that pack. She fought COVID without forgetting common sense and protected Iowans’ health and their rights at the same time. She’s defended kids and parents with laws that have kept students in classrooms and woke propaganda out. She has even taken action to address our border crisis while the Biden Administration makes it worse. I am thrilled the American people will hear directly from Gov. Reynolds. The President and his team should take notes,” Leader McConnell said.

“Americans are in disbelief when they see how incompetent our government has become in one year, under one party rule. But for many, disastrous decision-making in Washington has been offset by real leadership in states across the country. Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds represents what it means to lead with conviction and true faith in our fellow citizens,” said Leader McCarthy. She handled COVID by choosing freedom over lockdowns and personal responsibility over mandates – leading to real economic recovery from the pandemic. She kept kids in school and critical race theory out. And she stood tall for election integrity when Speaker Pelosi tried to steal a congressional seat from Iowans. While Democrats in Washington have failed, Republicans across the country are stepping up – and America will be better off hearing Governor Reynolds’ Iowa story.”

“Republican Governors across America are leading the charge in defending liberty and securing unmatched economic prosperity in our states. The Biden Administration is governing from the far-left, ignoring the problems of working-class Americans while pushing an agenda that stifles free speech, free thought, and economic freedom. The American people have had enough, but there is an alternative and that’s what I look forward to sharing on Tuesday evening,” Gov. Reynolds said.

Governor Kim Reynolds is the 43rd governor of Iowa and has served since May of 2017. She also has the distinction of being the first woman elected to the state’s highest office in November 2018. Governor Reynolds is proud of her small-town, Iowa roots. She is married to her husband Kevin, has three daughters and 11 grandchildren. She completed her bachelor’s degree from Iowa State University in 2016 while serving as Lieutenant Governor.

During the pandemic, Gov. Reynolds became a national leader in effectively balancing lives and livelihoods. She was the first Governor in the country to require schools to open for full-time in-person learning. She has led on cutting taxes, parental choice in education, election integrity, child care and mental health. The governor is also leading the effort to keep Iowa’s communities safe, supporting law enforcement and working with fellow Republican governors to protect our nation’s borders during President Biden’s absent leadership.”