DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — Governor Kim Reynolds is joining 25 other governors in creating the American Governors’ Border Strike Force.

The strike force is simply an agreement between the states to share information it already gathers during investigations that might be related to border enforcement. The governor says participation will not involve the use of taxpayer funding or enforcement personnel.

Governor Reynolds says the cooperation will help reduce drug trafficking and human smuggling.

Republican governors from these states have signed on to the strike force: Arizona, Texas, Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, Virginia, West Virginia and Wyoming.