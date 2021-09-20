Kim Reynolds among 26 governors who want to meet with President Biden over US-Mexico border concerns

DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) – Gov. Kim Reynolds has joined 25 other governors in asking for a meeting with President Joe Biden about operations at the US-Mexico border.

In a release sent out from the Governor’s office Monday morning, Reynolds highlights how major drug and crime issues in Iowa can be linked back to undocumented immigrants.

The Reynolds Administration says nearly 10,500 pounds of fentanyl has been seized at the border this fiscal year. In Iowa, between January and June of 2021, about 6,136 grams of fentanyl has been seized by law enforcement. That’s a 1,070% increase from the same period of 2020.

An increase in methamphetamine seizures is also being seen.

“My first responsibility is to the health and safety of Iowans, and the humanitarian and national security crisis at our nation’s southern border is affecting all 50 states,” said Gov. Reynolds. “Our immigration system may be complicated and complex, but the solution to ending the border crisis is simple and straightforward. President Biden has the ability and the duty to take action to protect America, restore security, and end the crisis now.”

