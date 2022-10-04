KEOKUK, Iowa (WHO) — The city of Keokuk and its nearly 10,000 residents on the Mississippi River in southeast Iowa are without a hospital. On Friday, Blessing Health Keokuk closed its doors for good. The community was given one months warning of the closure.

The closure means anyone in the community in need of emergency medical care now faces a 20-30 minute ambulance ride. The Lee County Board of Supervisors is working to establish an ambulance service in their community. The service would eventually employee eight people and will cost close to one million dollars to startup.

Roger Riley has more from Keokuk on the community’s response to the loss of its hospital.