Keith Urban to perform at 2020 Iowa State Fair this summer

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – Four-time GRAMMY award winner and current Academy of County Music Entertainer of the Year, Keith Urban, is coming to Iowa this summer.

He will take the stage on August 15 at 8 p.m. at the Iowa State Fair for the Coors Light Grandstand Concert Series.

Urban has performed at the Iowa State Fair before in 2010.

Up-and-coming country artist Russell Dickerson will kick off the concert.

The tickets, ranging from $45 to $80, will go on sale on Friday at 10 a.m. at the Iowa State Fair website or calling 800-514-3849.

The other performers that have already been announced are:

Bethel Music with special guest Vertical Worship (August 13)

KIDZ BOP Live World Tour 2020 (August 20)

Chris Stapleton (August 21)

More performers are expected to be announced for the 2020 Iowa State Fair.

This year’s State Fair goes from August 13 through August 20.