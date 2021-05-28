‘Justice was rightly served’: Iowa politicians react to Mollie Tibbetts murder trial verdict

(KCAU) — A jury found Cristhian Bahena Rivera guilty of murder Friday in the abduction and killing of Mollie Tibbetts, who vanished while out for a run in 2018.
On Friday, the 12-member jury unanimously found Cristhian Bahena Rivera guilty of first-degree murder in the stabbing death of Mollie Tibbetts, who is remembered as a friendly 20-year-old who was studying to become a child psychologist.
Politicians across the state of Iowa expressed their thoughts on Friday’s news.
Gov. Kim Reynolds
“My heart goes out to Mollie’s family for having to endure the pain and suffering that resulted from this horrific murder. I pray that today’s verdict will not just bring justice but some sense of closure to her family and the community. There is no bringing Mollie back, but her memory will continue to live on through the happiness she brought to all who knew her.”Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds
Bahena Rivera will be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Judge Joel Yates ordered Bahena Rivera, who has been in custody since his August 2018 arrest, to be held without bond pending a July 15 sentencing hearing.
