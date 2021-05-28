‘Justice was rightly served’: Iowa politicians react to Mollie Tibbetts murder trial verdict

(KCAU) — A jury found Cristhian Bahena Rivera guilty of murder Friday in the abduction and killing of Mollie Tibbetts, who vanished while out for a run in 2018.

On Friday, the 12-member jury unanimously found Cristhian Bahena Rivera guilty of first-degree murder in the stabbing death of Mollie Tibbetts, who is remembered as a friendly 20-year-old who was studying to become a child psychologist.

Politicians across the state of Iowa expressed their thoughts on Friday’s news.

Gov. Kim Reynolds

“My heart goes out to Mollie’s family for having to endure the pain and suffering that resulted from this horrific murder. I pray that today’s verdict will not just bring justice but some sense of closure to her family and the community. There is no bringing Mollie back, but her memory will continue to live on through the happiness she brought to all who knew her.” Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds

Sen. Joni Ernst



Mollie Tibbetts’ murder was a heartbreaking tragedy.



Today, justice was rightly served.



We must do all we can to ensure senseless acts like this don’t happen again.



God bless the Tibbetts family. — Joni Ernst (@SenJoniErnst) May 28, 2021

Sen. Chuck Grassley

Iowans’ hearts broke when Mollie Tibbetts was murdered by an undocumented immigrant in 2018 2day the murderer was found guilty & justice was served for a senseless act of violence that took a young life God bless Mollie & her family/friends — ChuckGrassley (@ChuckGrassley) May 28, 2021

Rep. Ashley Hinson

Hinson Statement on guilty verdict in the Mollie Tibbetts trial: pic.twitter.com/WodUuRGEtG — Ashley Hinson (@RepAshleyHinson) May 28, 2021

State Auditor Rob Sand

Good. I pray her family has peace and her legacy of kindness & service lives on. https://t.co/dyXb4tde0s — Rob Sand (@RobSandIA) May 28, 2021

Bahena Rivera will be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Judge Joel Yates ordered Bahena Rivera, who has been in custody since his August 2018 arrest, to be held without bond pending a July 15 sentencing hearing.

More on the verdict can be seen here.