WASHINGTON D.C. (WHO) — Jury selection for the federal trial of Des Moines’ Doug Jensen is being held Monday.

Jensen is charged for his actions in the US Capitol riot on January 6th, 2021. He was captured on video leading a group of rioters through the Capitol while chasing a police officer.

Jensen is charged with:

Civil Disorder

Obstruction of an Official Proceeding and Aiding and Abetting

Assaulting, Resisting, or Impeding Certain Officers

Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds with a Deadly or Dangerous Weapon

Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds With a Deadly or Dangerous Weapon

Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building

Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building

Authorities arrested Jensen in Des Moines a few days after the riot. He was granted pre-trial release back to Iowa in July of 2021, but just 30 days later a pretrial services officer found him watching online conspiracy videos about the presidential election recount. He was forbidden to use the internet as one of the terms of pretrial release and returned to federal custody in Washington D.C.

Jensen has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Opening statements for the trial are expected to start Tuesday in Washington D.C. after jury selection is completed.