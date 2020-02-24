Jurors begin deliberations in Iowa cold case murder trial

FILE – In a Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020 file photo, Jerry Burns enters the courtroom during the continuation of a suppression hearing for evidence in the case of Burns of Manchester at the Linn County Courthouse in Cedar Rapids. Burns is accused of murdering Michelle Martinko in 1979. Judge Fae Hoover Grinde has barred from trial evidence that Burns searched the internet in the past few years for stories about assault, rape and murder. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette via AP, File)

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — Jurors have begun deliberations in the Iowa cold case trial of a man accused of killing a high school student more than 40 years ago.

The Gazette says lawyers completed closing arguments and gave the case to jurors Monday after testimony concluded last week in the trial of 66-year-old Jerry Burns.

He’s accused of fatally stabbing 18-year-old Michelle Martinko on December 19, 1979, in Cedar Rapids.

Her body was found the next day inside her family’s car outside a shopping mall.

Burns didn’t testify. His defense called only one witness.

The trial was moved to Scott County District Court in Davenport because of pretrial publicity in Cedar Rapids.