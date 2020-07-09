July 9: Iowa reports 679 new COVID-19 cases, 7 more deaths

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has confirmed 679 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday morning, bringing the state’s total to 32,886.

Health officials reported 7 more virus-related deaths, raising the death toll to 739.

The state’s health department announced 355 additional recoveries, bringing the recovery number to 26,217.

Iowa has 5,930 active cases of COVID-19.

IDPH said that 350,476 people have been tested for the virus and 316,926 of them came back negative.

The state’s health department mentions that one in nine Iowans have been tested for the coronavirus.

Below is the list of counties’ COVID-19 cases in the state, as reported by John Hopkins University.

IDPH’s COVID-19 dashboard is being updated in real-time. This update is as of 9 a.m. July 9.

For the latest COVID-19 numbers for Iowa, visit the state’s coronavirus dashboard.