July 8: More than 300 new COVID-19 cases, 7 more deaths in Iowa

Iowa News

by: KCAU STAFF

Posted: / Updated:

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has confirmed 301 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday morning, bringing the state’s total to 32,207.

Health officials reported 7 more virus-related deaths, raising the death toll to 732.

The state’s health department announced 457 additional recoveries, bringing the recovery number to 25,862.

Iowa has 5,613 active cases of COVID-19.

IDPH said that 342,808 people have been tested for the virus and 309,966 of them came back negative.

The state’s health department mentions that one in 9 Iowans have been tested for the coronavirus.

Below is the list of counties’ COVID-19 cases in the state, as reported by John Hopkins University.

IDPH’s COVID-19 dashboard is being updated in real-time. This update is as of 9 a.m. July 8.

For the latest COVID-19 numbers for Iowa, visit the state’s coronavirus dashboard.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss