July 7: More than 25,000 COVID-19 cases recovered in Iowa, 4 new deaths

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has confirmed 250 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday morning, bringing the state’s total to 31,906.

Health officials reported 4 more virus-related deaths, raising the death toll to 725.

The state’s health department announced 450 additional recoveries, bringing the recovery number to 25,405.

Iowa has 5,776 active cases of COVID-19.

IDPH said that 338,699 people have been tested for the virus and 306,2446 of them came back negative.

The state’s health department mentions that one in nine Iowans have been tested for the coronavirus.

Below is the list of counties’ COVID-19 cases in the state, as reported by John Hopkins University.

IDPH’s COVID-19 dashboard is being updated in real-time. This update is as of 9 a.m. July 7.

For the latest COVID-19 numbers for Iowa, visit the state’s coronavirus dashboard.