July 6: 413 new COVID-19 cases in Iowa, 284 more recoveries

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has confirmed 413 new cases of COVID-19 Monday morning, bringing the state’s total to 31,656.

Health officials reported no new virus-related deaths, maintaining the death toll at 721.

The state’s health department announced 284 additional recoveries, bringing the recovery number to 24,955.

Iowa has 5,980 active cases of COVID-19.

IDPH said that 335,715 people have been tested for the virus and 303,540 of them came back negative.

The state’s health department mentions that one in nine Iowans have been tested for the coronavirus.

Below is the list of counties’ COVID-19 cases in the state, as reported by Johns Hopkins University

IDPH’s COVID-19 dashboard is being updated in real-time. This update is as of 9 a.m. July 6.

For the latest COVID-19 numbers for Iowa, visit the state’s coronavirus dashboard.