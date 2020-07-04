July 4: Iowa sees 567 new COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has confirmed 567 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday morning, bringing the state’s total to 30,922.

Health officials reported two new virus-related deaths, raising the death toll to 721.

The state’s health department announced 286 additional recoveries, bringing the recovery number to 24,526.

Iowa has 6,394 active cases of COVID-19.

IDPH said that 327,936 people have been tested for the virus and 296,508 of them have come back negative.

The state’s health department mentions that one in 10 Iowans have been tested for the coronavirus.

IDPH’s COVID-19 dashboard is being updated in real-time. This update is as of 10:16 a.m. July 4.

Below is the list of counties in Iowa with positive and recovered cases, according to Johns Hopkins.

For the latest COVID-19 numbers for Iowa, visit the state’s coronavirus dashboard.

Latest Stories