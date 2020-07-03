July 3: Iowa confirms 484 more cases of COVID-19, 2 new deaths

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has confirmed 484 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday morning, bringing the state’s total to 30,355.

Health officials reported two new virus-related deaths, raising the death toll to 719.

The state’s health department announced 486 additional recoveries, bringing the recovery number to 24,240.

Iowa has 5,396 active cases of COVID-19.

IDPH said that 320,924 people have been tested for the virus and 290,094 of them came back negative.

The state’s health department mentions that one in 10 Iowans have been tested for the coronavirus.

IDPH’s COVID-19 dashboard is being updated in real-time. This update is as of 9:20 a.m. July 3.

Below is the list of Siouxland counties in Iowa with positive and recovered cases, along with the number of deaths reported by the state and local health departments.

Woodbury: 3,202 confirmed, 3,034 recovered, 44 deaths

Buena Vista: 1,707 confirmed, 1,442 recovered, 11 deaths

Crawford: 675 confirmed, 604 recovered, 2 deaths

Sioux: 461 confirmed, 350 recovered

Plymouth: 313 confirmed, 259 recovered, 4 deaths

Dickinson: 260 confirmed, 151 recovered, 2 deaths

Clay: 128 confirmed, 84 recovered

Shelby: 111 confirmed, 92 recovered

Carroll: 93 confirmed, 73 recovered, 1 death

Pocahontas: 93 confirmed, 35 recovered, 1 death

O’Brien: 86 confirmed, 57 recovered, 1 death

Emmet: 80 confirmed, 48 recovered

Cherokee: 75 confirmed, 64 recovered, 1 death

Monona: 74 confirmed, 51 recovered

Sac: 63 confirmed, 49 recovered

Osceola: 58 confirmed, 47 recovered

Harrison: 53 confirmed, 43 recovered

Calhoun: 48 confirmed, 24 recovered, 2 deaths

Lyon: 41 confirmed, 38 recovered

Palo Alto: 36 confirmed, 22 recovered

Ida: 23 confirmed, 20 recovered

For the latest COVID-19 numbers for Iowa, visit the state’s coronavirus dashboard.

