July 29: More than 11,000 active COVID-19 cases, three more deaths in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Public Health reported that the stat’es total case of COVID-19 is 43,144 as of Wednesday morning.

Compared to number reported Tuesday at 9 a.m., there are 406 new cases.

Health officials reported three more virus-related deaths, raising the death toll to 839.

The state’s health department also announced 719 additional recoveries, bringing the total recovered to 31,195.

Iowa has 11,110 active cases of COVID-19.

IDPH said that 463,778 people have been tested for the virus and 418,851 of them came back negative. The state’s health department mentions that one in seven Iowans have been tested for the coronavirus.

IDPH’s COVID-19 dashboard is being updated in real-time. This update is as of 9 a.m. July 29. For the latest COVID-19 numbers for Iowa, visit the state’s coronavirus dashboard.