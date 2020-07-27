July 27: Iowa health officials report 11,866 active cases, 305 new COVID-19 cases

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has confirmed the state’s total cases of COVID-19 to be 42,422. This is as of 9 a.m. July 27.

This is 305 new cases since Sunday’s report at 9:54 a.m.

Health officials also reported three more virus-related deaths, raising the death toll to 829.

The state’s health department announced 123 additional recoveries, bringing the recovery number to 29,727.

There are 11,866 active cases of COVID-19 in Iowa.

IDPH said that 455,737 people have been tested for the virus and 411,644 of them came back negative.

The state’s health department mentions that one in seven Iowans have been tested for the coronavirus.

IDPH’s COVID-19 dashboard is being updated in real-time. This update is as of 9 a.m. July 27.

For the latest COVID-19 numbers for Iowa, visit the state’s coronavirus dashboard.