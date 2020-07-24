July 24: More than 10,000 active COVID-19 cases in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has confirmed 467 new cases of COVID-19 Friday morning, bringing the state’s total to 40,960.

Health officials reported five more virus-related deaths, raising the death toll to 820.

The state’s health department announced 292 additional recoveries, bringing the recovery number to 29,148.

Iowa has 10,992 active cases of COVID-19.

IDPH said that 441,256 people have been tested for the virus and 398,707 of them came back negative.

The state’s health department mentions that one in seven Iowans have been tested for the coronavirus.

IDPH’s COVID-19 dashboard is being updated in real-time. This update is as of 9 a.m. July 25.

For the latest COVID-19 numbers for Iowa, visit the state’s coronavirus dashboard.