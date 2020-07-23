July 23: Iowa exceeds 40,000 total COVID-19 cases, 7 more deaths

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has confirmed 700 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday morning, bringing the state’s total to 40,493.

Health officials reported seven more virus-related deaths, raising the death toll to 815.

The state’s health department announced 249 additional recoveries, bringing the recovery number to 28,856.

Iowa has 10,822 active cases of COVID-19.

IDPH said that 436,714 people have been tested for the virus and 394,714 of them came back negative.

The state’s health department mentions that one in seven Iowans have been tested for the coronavirus.

Below is the list of counties’ COVID-19 cases in the state, as reported by John Hopkins University.

IDPH’s COVID-19 dashboard is being updated in real-time. This update is as of 9 a.m. on July 23.

For the latest COVID-19 numbers for Iowa, visit the state’s coronavirus dashboard.