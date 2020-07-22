July 22: 374 new COVID-19 cases, 10 more deaths in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has confirmed 374 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday morning, bringing the state’s total to 39,793.

Health officials reported 10 more virus-related deaths, raising the death toll to 808.

The state’s health department announced 316 additional recoveries, bringing the recovery number to 28,607.

Iowa has 10,378 active cases of COVID-19.

IDPH said that 427,908 people have been tested for the virus and 386,643 of them came back negative.

The state’s health department mentions that one in seven Iowans have been tested for the coronavirus.

Below is the list of counties’ COVID-19 cases in the state, as reported by John Hopkins University.

IDPH’s COVID-19 dashboard is being updated in real-time. This update is as of 9 a.m. July 22.

For the latest COVID-19 numbers for Iowa, visit the state’s coronavirus dashboard.