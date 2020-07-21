July 21: More than 500 new COVID-19 cases, 5 more deaths in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has confirmed 512 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday morning, bringing the state’s total to 39,419.

Health officials reported five more virus-related deaths, raising the death toll to 798.

The state’s health department announced 343 additional recoveries, bringing the recovery number to 28,291.

Iowa has 10,330 active cases of COVID-19.

IDPH said that 423,220 people have been tested for the virus and 382,355 of them came back negative.

The state’s health department mentions that one in seven Iowans have been tested for the coronavirus.

IDPH’s COVID-19 dashboard is being updated in real-time. This update is as of 9 a.m. July 21.

For the latest COVID-19 numbers for Iowa, visit the state’s coronavirus dashboard.